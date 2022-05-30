Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Shares of SESN stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $104.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.