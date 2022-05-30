ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $48,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.59.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $21.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $476.29. The company had a trading volume of 109,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

