Seaport Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,446,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,646,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.70. 115,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,271. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.45 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,866 shares of company stock worth $16,281,602. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

