Seaport Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Genmab A/S makes up 1.5% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.38.

GMAB traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,033. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

