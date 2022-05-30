Seaport Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 8,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

BLK stock traded up $14.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $666.53. 44,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,538. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

