Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.97. 95,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,707. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average of $173.34.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

