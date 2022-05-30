Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Masimo makes up about 2.1% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 87,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,488.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 77,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.50. 12,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,023. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.08.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

