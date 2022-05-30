Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $7.38 on Monday, reaching $219.67. The company had a trading volume of 123,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,121. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $318.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.68 and its 200 day moving average is $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

