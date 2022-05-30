Seaport Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.10. 262,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,505. The company has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.76 and its 200-day moving average is $218.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,301 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

