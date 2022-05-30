Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $141.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

