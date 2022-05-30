SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 430,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Owl Rock Capital worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,189,000 after purchasing an additional 330,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 395,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.65. 133,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,808. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.12%.
About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
