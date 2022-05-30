SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 430,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Owl Rock Capital worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,189,000 after purchasing an additional 330,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 395,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.65. 133,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,808. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.12%.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.