SCS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SCS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $37,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,983,000 after purchasing an additional 701,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $358,873,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,529 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.