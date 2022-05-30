SCS Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.3% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $560,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.07. 173,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

