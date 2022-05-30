SCS Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.43. 1,230,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,594,035. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

