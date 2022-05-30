SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,294 Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Finch Therapeutics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,584,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. MSD Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 153,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNCH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,092. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 448.35%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

