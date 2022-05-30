SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,023,844 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023,844 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $144,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,860,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,534,000. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $67,134,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.20. 503,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,523,964. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.