ScPrime (SCP) Price Up 3.1% This Week

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. ScPrime has a market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $8,577.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003800 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,619,485 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

