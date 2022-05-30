Scotiabank Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$159.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$148.54.

Shares of BMO opened at C$136.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$140.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$142.04. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$121.76 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

