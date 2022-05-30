Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 39.4% in May

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 90,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SCPS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.38. 2,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Scopus BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 438.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.