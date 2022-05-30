ScION Tech Growth II (SCOB) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) is one of 698 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ScION Tech Growth II to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ScION Tech Growth II and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ScION Tech Growth II N/A $3.39 million 65.27 ScION Tech Growth II Competitors $1.16 billion $40.73 million 26.97

ScION Tech Growth II’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ScION Tech Growth II. ScION Tech Growth II is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of ScION Tech Growth II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ScION Tech Growth II and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScION Tech Growth II 0 0 0 0 N/A ScION Tech Growth II Competitors 181 733 989 20 2.44

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.57%. Given ScION Tech Growth II’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ScION Tech Growth II has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ScION Tech Growth II and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScION Tech Growth II N/A 16.90% 3.42% ScION Tech Growth II Competitors 37.49% -28.85% 2.58%

Summary

ScION Tech Growth II competitors beat ScION Tech Growth II on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About ScION Tech Growth II (Get Rating)

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector. ScION Tech Growth II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

