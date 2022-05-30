Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

