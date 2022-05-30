Sarissa Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Pear Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.3% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,326,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $115,517,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,472. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAR shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

