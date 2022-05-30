Sandia Investment Management LP Takes Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
VELOU opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.65.
Velocity Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)
