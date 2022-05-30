Sandia Investment Management LP Takes Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

VELOU opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Velocity Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.