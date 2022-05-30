Sandia Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 0.16% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter worth about $997,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

