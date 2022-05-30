Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,964,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

