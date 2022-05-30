Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESMT. Citigroup boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESMT stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $38.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

