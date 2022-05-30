Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $175,000 in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAACU opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

