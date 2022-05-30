Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $149,000 in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 102,051 shares in the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIIU opened at $9.78 on Monday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

