Sandia Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 0.19% of TPG Pace Beneficial II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,839 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 125.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,258 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YTPG opened at $9.75 on Monday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

