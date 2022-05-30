Sandia Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,334 Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCB. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at $5,545,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 114.0% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 665,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 64.5% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 767,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $1,979,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCB opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

