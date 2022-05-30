Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Shares Sold by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,777 shares during the period. Sandbridge X2 comprises about 2.1% of Athanor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.99% of Sandbridge X2 worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBII. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 233,333 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth $121,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth $4,855,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,204. Sandbridge X2 Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

