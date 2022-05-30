Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.28) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salzgitter from €45.00 ($47.87) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.15) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.17. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

