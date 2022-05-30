Safran SA Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($145.74) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safran has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

