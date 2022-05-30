SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $887.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $887.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,690.91 or 1.00160643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00198400 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00086118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00118473 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00199071 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032876 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

