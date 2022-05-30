SAFE2 Price Tops $236.23 on Major Exchanges (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 296.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12,479.87 or 0.40754741 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00482624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008529 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

