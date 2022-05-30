RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,766,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RSHN opened at 0.00 on Monday. RushNet has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.02.

RushNet, Inc provides beverage products in the United States and Canada. It offers cane-sugar sweetened and natural soda beverages under the Ginseng Rush, Ginseng Rush XXX, and Rush Herbal Cola trademarks. The company also offers electrolyte water under the e-Water trademark. RushNet sells its products through distributors and online.

