RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) to post sales of $519.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $518.53 million and the highest is $520.60 million. RumbleON posted sales of $168.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,110. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $267.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65.

In related news, CEO Marshall Chesrown purchased 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,529 shares of company stock valued at $507,625. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

