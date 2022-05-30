Rubic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $201,972.00 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Rubic has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $201,972.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 334% against the dollar and now trades at $10,435.50 or 0.35533166 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00500347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033861 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008904 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

