Router Protocol Trading Down 19.1% This Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00005275 BTC on popular exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 336.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,545.03 or 0.35940814 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00500093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033980 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008893 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,384,578 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

