Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $38.28 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $167.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 971.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocky Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

