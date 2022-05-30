Rocket Vault Price Tops $0.0651 on Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 398.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,887.57 or 0.39385506 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00483738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00034200 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

