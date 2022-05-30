Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Sells 28,000 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 2.8% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $41,661,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after buying an additional 688,278 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 38.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after buying an additional 520,281 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 274.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 469,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,888,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.69. 57,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,238. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

