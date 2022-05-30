Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.4% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after buying an additional 635,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after buying an additional 169,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.94. 576,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,891,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

