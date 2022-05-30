Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RSKD. Barclays decreased their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Riskified to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $22,674,000. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 1,204.6% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth about $9,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

