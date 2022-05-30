Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 630 ($7.93) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.00) to GBX 800 ($10.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 650.33 ($8.18).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 595.80 ($7.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 610.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 670.29. The company has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.19). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,093.09).

About Rightmove (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.