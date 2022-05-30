RichQUACK.com One Day Volume Reaches $952,634.00 (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $25.04 million and approximately $952,634.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 173% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.58 or 0.64625948 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00472840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008495 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

