Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Wix.com worth $24,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,586,000 after acquiring an additional 46,823 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Wix.com by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Wix.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIX. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.12.

Wix.com stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.81. 43,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $309.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

