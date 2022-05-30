Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85,441 shares during the quarter. Radware comprises about 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $51,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 205,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,329. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.