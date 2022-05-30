Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.43% of CSW Industrials worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,159. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.37 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

