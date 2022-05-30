Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 23,931 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,931 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.09% of Strategic Education worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,521,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Strategic Education by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.09%.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.